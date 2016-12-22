Casspi (illness) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Casspi has missed the last three games and just can't seem to shake a lingering illness, so he'll sit out a fourth consecutive game Wednesday. Rudy Gay (hip) is also still out, so look for guys like Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver to pick up some extra minutes at small forward. Casspi's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Timberwolves.