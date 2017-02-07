Casspi (foot) indicated his injury is feeling much better and is targeting a return for Friday's game against the Hawks, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

The Kings indicated earlier in February that they expected Casspi to remain sidelined until after the All-Star break, but he's reportedly made plenty of progress in his recovery from a foot strain and is pushing for a return sooner rather than later. Casspi was doing some sprints following Tuesday's practice, so it appears the foot is comfortable and he's already gearing up to get his conditioning back in order. He's currently targeting a return Friday, although considering his original timetable, it wouldn't be surprising if Casspi ultimately was held out through the weekend.