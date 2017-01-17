Casspi is expected to miss one-to-two weeks with a strained right plantaris tendon in his calf, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Casspi suffered the injury during Monday's practice and after undergoing an MRI, he's been diagnosed with a strained tendon in his calf. He'll undergo extensive rehab over the next week or two, but if he's able to return to the court on the earlier side of his current projected timetable, he could be available by a Jan. 25 matchup with the Cavaliers. We should see Casspi's status updated as soon as he's able to rejoin team practices. Even when at full strength, it remains to be seen how involved Casspi will be, as he appears to have fallen into just a minor bench role, which heavily restricts his fantasy potential on most nights.