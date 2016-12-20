Casspi (illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Casspi has missed the last two games due to illness, but the Kings have bumped him up from doubtful to questionable following shootaround. It's still unclear whether Casspi will play, but if he does return, it would likely mean fewer minuets for Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes, especially if Rudy Gay (hip), who is also questionable, is cleared to play.