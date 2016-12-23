Cassspi (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Casspi is set to return Friday following a four-game absence due to an illness. With Rudy Gay (hip) sidelined, Casspi will add some much-needed depth on the wing. His return will likely mark a downshift in playing time for the likes of Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver, but Barnes will remain in the starting lineup.