Cassspi (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Casspi is set to return Friday following a four-game absence due to an illness. With Rudy Gay (hip) sidelined, Casspi will add some much-needed depth on the wing. His return will likely mark a downshift in playing time for the likes of Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver, but Barnes will remain in the starting lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola