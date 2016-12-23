Kings' Omri Casspi: Will be available Friday
Cassspi (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Casspi is set to return Friday following a four-game absence due to an illness. With Rudy Gay (hip) sidelined, Casspi will add some much-needed depth on the wing. His return will likely mark a downshift in playing time for the likes of Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver, but Barnes will remain in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Questionable Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Doubtful to face Portland•
-
Kings' Omri Casspi: Scratched from lineup Sunday due to illness•