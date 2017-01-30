Casspi (foot) is expected to miss at least another week of action before being reevaluated, Sean Cunninham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Casspi suffered the calf injury roughly two weeks ago and despite the extended time off, he's still working his way back to 100 percent healthy. He's expected to remain out for the entirety of this week before being reevaluated, which means his next opportunity to see the floor will be a Feb. 6 matchup with the Bulls. With Casspi out, Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes should continue to pick up the majority of the minutes off the bench at power forward behind DeMarcus Cousins.