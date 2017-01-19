Kings' Rudy Gay: Carried off court

Gay went down with a non-contact injury in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports. He could not bear any weight on his left foot while leaving the court and was carried off.

An extended injury for Gay would be a huge blow for a Kings team that struggles to compete on a nightly basis. Gay posted double-doubles in each of his last two games and likely finishes his night against the Pacers with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block. The team should provide an update on his status ahead of Friday's game against Memphis, but the initial signs don't appear good.