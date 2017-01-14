Kings' Rudy Gay: Claims third double-double of 2016-17

Gay registered 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 35 minutes in a 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

It was Gay's best performance in his first four games back from a lingering hip injury, as he collected his third double-double of the campaign while his four blocks tied his season high. Gay's scoring was propped up by a flawless night from three-point range, but considering he had gone just 5-of-21 from distance over his prior five appearances, fantasy owners shouldn't expect regular excellence in that area.