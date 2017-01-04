Kings' Rudy Gay: Doubtful for Wednesday vs. Heat

Gay (hip) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Gay has missed the Kings' last three games, as well as nine of their last 10, while continuing to work his way back from a lingering hip injury. He's fully expected to get another night off Wednesday, which means his next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Clippers. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but look for Matt Barnes to continue to start in Gay's place until he's been cleared for a return to action.