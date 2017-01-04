Kings' Rudy Gay: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Heat

Gay (hip) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Gay has missed the Kings' last three games, as well as nine of their last 10, while continuing to work his way back from a lingering hip strain. He's fully expected to get another night off Wednesday, which means his next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Clippers. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but look for Matt Barnes to continue starting at small forward for as long as Gay is sidelined.