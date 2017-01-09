Kings' Rudy Gay: Leads team in scoring versus Warriors

Gay scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added three assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.

Gay led the team in scoring as DeMarcus Cousins struggled and was the only King to attempt more than 11 field goal attempts. He was making just his third start in the last 13 games because of a lingering injury but was able to log 35 minutes just two days after returning from the latest flareup. Gay's ability to shoulder a hefty burden at this stage bodes well for his bill of health moving forward and he will have the opportunity to reclaim his fantasy value as one of the team's go-to options.