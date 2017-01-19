Kings' Rudy Gay: MRI confirms full tear of Achilles

An MRI on Thursday confirmed Gay suffered a fully torn left Achilles during Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports. Gay will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

The MRI confirmed the Kings' worst fears after Gay had to be carried off the court Wednesday night. The forward, who was averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, will undergo surgery in the coming days and is expected to face a lengthy recovery that could stretch into the beginning of next season. The injury is particularly troublesome given Gay's status as a potential free agent this summer. The veteran was expected to opt out and seek a new, longer-term deal, but given the severity of the injury, he'll now have to consider exercising his $14.3 million player option to remain in Sacramento in 2017-18. The Kings and Gay will cross that bridge when they get there, but in the immediate future, the likes of Omri Casspi (calf), Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver will all see increased minutes, with Barnes likely to move into the starting lineup, initially.