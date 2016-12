An MRI on Gay's hip Wednesday returned negative results, Kings radio broadcaster Gary Gerould reports.

Gay aggravated his hip injury during Monday's game, and while he won't play Wednesday against the Blazers, the MRI results are certainly encouraging. It's unclear how much time he might miss, but with no structural damage, his absence likely won't be overly extensive. Expect to see more of Omri Casspi and Matt Barnes in Gay's stead Wednesday.