Kings' Rudy Gay: Out Wednesday vs. Heat

Gay (hip) won't play in Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Gay was given a doubtful designation earlier Wednesday, so his absence against the Heat was fully expected. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Clippers, but in his absence Matt Barnes should draw another start, while Anthony Tolliver could pick up a few additional minutes off the bench. Barnes went off for a 20-point, eight-rebound performance Saturday versus the Grizzlies, but came back down to earth Tuesday, with a five-point, two-rebound showing against the Nuggets, so he's yet to show consistency while working with the top unit.