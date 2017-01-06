Kings' Rudy Gay: Questionable for Friday vs. Clippers

Gay (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, James Ham of CSNBayArea.com reports.

Gay has missed the previous four games, and ten of 11 overall due to a hip injury. He was doubtful heading into the contest, so a questionable designation is trending in a positive direction. His status is unlikely to be known until closer to game-time Friday, but he will presumably be eased back into action if he is available to return.