Kings' Rudy Gay: Questionable for Monday

Gay (hip) is questionable to play Monday against the 76ers, Jason Jones of the Sac Bee reports.

Gay will look to return to the court Monday night after missing six straight games due to a right hip strain. Luckily, fellow forward Omri Casspi (illness), who has missed the past five games, is probable for Monday's matchup. However, if both forwards remain out, Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes could see an increase in minutes.