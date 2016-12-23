Kings' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Friday vs. Timberwolves

Gay (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gay's lingering right hip strain will keep him out for his sixth straight game, and he'll now try to rest up through the weekend before potentially preparing for a return to the court Monday against the 76ers. The Kings are also listing fellow forward Omri Casspi (illness) as questionable, but if he remains out, Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes would absorb some extra playing time.