Kings' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers

Gay (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Gay came into Tuesday with a doubtful designation, but was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day. However, after testing out the injury during shootaround and throughout warmups, the discomfort appears to still be present, so Gay will sit out Tuesday in order to undergo additional recovery. With Omri Casspi (illness) ruled out as well, the Kings will likely look to get Ben McLemore, Garrett Temple and Matt Barnes some additional minutes.