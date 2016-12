Gay (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Sean Cunningham ABC10 in Sacramento reports.

Gay was hoping to be able to play Wednesday, but he is still dealing with discomfort with his strained right hip. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Timberwolves, but with with Omri Casspi (illness) also ruled out, Ben McLemore, Garret Temple and Matt Barnes are all in line to see extended run on the wing.