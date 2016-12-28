Kings' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers

Gay (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

After a six-game absence with a strained right hip flexor, Gay was back in the starting lineup Monday against the Sixers, logging a full workload of 36 minutes. However, it appears he's dealing with some residual soreness after returning to action, so Gay will sit out Wednesday in order to avoid any sort of further aggravation. Gay's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Grizzlies, but look for guys like Omri Casspi, Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver to pick up some extra minutes in his absence.