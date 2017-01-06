Kings' Rudy Gay: Says he'll play Friday vs. Clippers

Gay (hip), who is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, indicated that he plans to play in the contest, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports. "I'm going [Friday], I'm a go," Gay said.

Gay's strained right hip has sidelined him for the past four games and 10 of the last 11 contests, but after taking part in morning shootaround and apparently feeling well, he seems confident that he'll be able to take the court. We'll wait for official confirmation from the Kings before clearing Gay's injury status, but as of now, the veteran forward looks on track to suit up. Assuming Gay plays, he'd likely displace Matt Barnes as the starting small forward, though the 30-year-old could face some kind of playing-time restriction in his return from injury.