Gay (hip), who is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, says, "I'm going today, I'm a go," James Ham of CSN California reports.

Gay is thus expected to make his return from a four-game absence Friday to face a Clippers team whose weakness has long been at small forward. Although it's unclear whether he'll be subject to any sort of minutes restriction, fantasy owners should be thankful to have Gay back at their disposal.