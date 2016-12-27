Kings' Rudy Gay: Scores 17 points in return from hip injury

Gay (hip) started at small forward and tallied 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in a 102-100 win over the 76ers on Monday.

Gay had missed the past two weeks with a hip strain, but turned in a strong outing in his return to the lineup, playing extended minutes and finishing as the team's second-leading scorer. The return of the star small forward resulted in Anthony Tolliver (23 minutes) and Matt Barnes (13 minutes) both ceding some playing time, and that figures to be the norm so long as Gay doesn't suffer any recurrence of the hip injury in the next few games.