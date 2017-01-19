Kings' Rudy Gay: Suffers potential torn Achillies, MRI on tap

The Kings medical staff indicated that Gay may have suffered a torn left Achilles' tendon in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, but will undergo an MRI on Thursday to confirm, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

A torn Achilles would likely spell the end of the season for Gay, who recently returned from a hip injury. The veteran has had a nice season for the Kings thus far, seeing a bit of a resurgence with 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest over 29 affairs this season. More on his status should surface following the MRI on Thursday, but early indications aren't promising.