Kings' Rudy Gay: Suffers potential torn Achillies, MRI on tap
The Kings medical staff indicated that Gay may have suffered a torn left Achilles' tendon in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, but will undergo an MRI on Thursday to confirm, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
A torn Achilles would likely spell the end of the season for Gay, who recently returned from a hip injury. The veteran has had a nice season for the Kings thus far, seeing a bit of a resurgence with 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest over 29 affairs this season. More on his status should surface following the MRI on Thursday, but early indications aren't promising.
More News
-
Kings' Rudy Gay: Carried off court•
-
Kings' Rudy Gay: Claims third double-double of 2016-17•
-
Kings' Rudy Gay: Leads team in scoring versus Warriors•
-
Kings' Rudy Gay: Scores 18 points in return from hip injury•
-
Kings' Rudy Gay: Will start Friday•
-
Kings' Rudy Gay: Upgraded to probable Friday vs. Clippers•