Kings' Rudy Gay: Surgery on Achilles successful Monday

Gay (Achilles) underwent successful surgery on Monday, James Ham of CSN reports.

This is good news for the Kings and Gay, as his doctor says he will be ready for the 2017-18 season. To make up the 18.7 points per game that Gay was responsible for this year, the Kings will look to a variety of guys such as Garrett Temple, Anthony Tolliver, Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo.

