Kings' Rudy Gay: Upgraded to probable Friday vs. Clippers

Gay (hip) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Gay took part in morning shootaround for the Kings and indicated after that he's "a go," for Friday's contest, and the team's decision to upgrade the forward from questionable to probable would seem to back up that claim. The 30-year-old is expected to take back his starting role at small forward, which would push Matt Barnes to the bench. However, since Gay has missed 10 of the Kings' last 11 games with a strained right hip, there's a good chance he'll face some sort of minute restriction Friday, which would render him a less attractive DFS play than normal.