Kings' Rudy Gay: Upgraded to questionable

Gay (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

It was initially believed that Gay would miss his fourth straight game, and while that remains a possibility, he's apparently made progress in the last 24 hours. The forward has been battling a strained right hip, which has enabled the likes of Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver to see increased minutes, as Omri Casspi (illness) has also been sidelined. Casspi has also been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game.