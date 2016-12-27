Kings' Rudy Gay: Will attempt to play Monday

Gay (hip) will attempt to play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gay has missed the last six games with a right hip strain, but is expected to take the court on Monday. That said, there's still an outside chance that he doesn't end up seeing the floor as he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort, so it may be a situation to avoid. We should get further clarification as tip-off approaches, but for now consider Gay probable.