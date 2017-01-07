Kings' Rudy Gay: Will start Friday
Gay (hip) is listed in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Gay was able to go through shootaround Friday morning, and was subsequently upgrade to probable, thus this decision is unsurprising. He has missed 10 of the last 11 games however, so he could be eased back into action. Barring any setbacks, he figures to return to his usual workload sooner than later.
