Kings' Rudy Gay: Will start Monday

Gay (hip) will be in the starting lineup for Monday's tilt with the 76ers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

After missing the last six games with a hip strain, Gay will return to the court Monday night as expected. He may see his minutes strictly monitored, in which case Omri Caspi and Matt Barnes could be expected to see increased action off the bench.

