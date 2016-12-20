Labissiere was assigned to the D-League's Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

This is nothing new for the rookie, as he'll likely bounce back and fourth between Sacramento and Reno for much of the season. Labissiere has made 11 appearances in the D-League this season, averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest.