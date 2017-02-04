Labissiere (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 105-103 loss to the Suns on Friday.

The Kings were down to only 10 available players Friday with four players sitting out with injuries and Georgios Papagiannis on a D-League assignment, but there still wasn't any room in the rotation for Labissiere. The rookie has only made six appearances on the season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game.