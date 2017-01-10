Labissiere put up 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 31 minutes for the D-League's Reno Bighorns in their 107-101 victory Monday over the Grand Rapids Drive.

Labissiere has now notched three double-doubles at the D-League level this season, but that won't put him on the cusp of a rotation spot with the Kings anytime soon. The rookie first-rounder has made only four appearances at the NBA level this season and is more of a long-term project.