Labissiere was recalled from the D-League on Sunday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 Sacramento reports.

Labissiere has recorded three double-doubles for the Kings' D-League affiliate, the Reno Bighorns, this season. He'll still likely ride the pine at the NBA level moving forward though, as he's appeared in only four games for the Kings, and has averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game during those outings.