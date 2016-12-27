Kings' Ty Lawson: Hits double figures in fifth straight game

Lawson contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 20 minutes in a 102-100 win over the 76ers on Monday.

Lawson didn't see quite as much run as he usually has of late, but he still finished with his fifth straight game with double-digit scoring. He's averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26.4 minutes per game during that span while shooting 55.3 percent from the field, which has resulted in starting point guard Darren Collison taking on a more diminished role. Until his playing time and productivity starts trending downward, Lawson could make for a viable short-term pickup in deeper leagues.