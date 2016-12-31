Kings' Ty Lawson: Leaves game with injury to face
Lawson will not return to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies after suffering an injury to his face, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.
Lawson underwent X-rays but the results for a facial fracture were inconclusive, so he'll undergo a CAT scan soon to determine the exact severity of the injury. His availability for Tuesday's game in Denver seems to be in question, and if he sits out, Garrett Temple and Darren Collison could be in line for even more of a workload.
