Kings' Ty Lawson: MRI reveals strained adductor muscle

Lawson underwent an MRI on Thursday, which revealed a strained left adductor muscle.

Lawson was forced from Wednesday's contest after just 14 minutes and has now been diagnosed with a strained adductor muscle. It appears he's avoided anything serious and he's considered day-to-day moving forward. Lawson could be available as son as Friday's game against the Hawks, although it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out a game or two to avoid any sort of additional aggravation. If Lawson misses time, Darren Collison should get the bulk of the minutes at point guard, while guys like Ben McLemore and Arron Afflalo could be tasked with more ball-handling duties.