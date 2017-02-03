Kings' Ty Lawson: Not listed on injury report for Friday

Lawson (hand) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report for Friday's game against the Suns, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Lawson battled a hand injury during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Rockets and played only 12 minutes, but after X-rays following the game cleared him of any structural damage, it sounds like he may only be dealing with some minor bruising. It doesn't look like it will affect his availability for Friday, and Lawson should be in good position to see an uptick in playing time, especially with Garrett Temple (hamstring) now set to miss the next two-to-three weeks.