Kings' Ty Lawson: Notches first career triple-double

Lawson registered 22 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in a 129-104 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

It's the first career triple-double for Lawson, who has turned in his best ball of the season over his last three appearances, recording double-doubles and clearing 20 points in each of those contests. While he's been outstanding for DFS owners, Lawson has been more frustrating for those in season-long leagues due to coach Dave Joerger's tendency to periodically rest his veterans. Lawson has only played in half of the Kings' last three games, and will likely be unavailable for the season finale Wednesday against the Clippers, as Darren Collison (head) is expected to reenter the lineup in his stead.