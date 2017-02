Lawson (leg) is out for Friday's contest against the Hawks, James Ham of CSN California reports.

With Garrett Temple (hamstring) also out for Friday's contest, that leaves Darren Collison as the sole point guard on the Kings' depth chart. Collison should be in line for a hefty workload, while any guard on the Kings' roster seems like fair game to back him up at the point guard slot. Lawson's next chance to play comes Sunday against the Pelicans.