Lawson (leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Pelicans, James Ham of CSN California reports.

Sunday will mark Lawson's second consecutive missed game due to a strained left adductor muscle. With Garrett Temple (hamstring) also out, Darren Collison will likely take on another huge workload after playing 44 minutes Friday, as he's the only healthy point guard on the roster for the second straight contest.