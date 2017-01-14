Kings' Ty Lawson: Paces bench with 17 points Friday

Lawson accrued 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in a 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

After a one-game experiment last week with Lawson and Darren Collison as a starting backcourt pairing, coach Dave Joerger quickly pulled the plug and has since dropped Lawson to a bench role in favor of Garrett Temple for the past three games. While Lawson has lost out on some minutes as a result, he's still thrived as the lead playmaker for the second unit, averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game over the last three contests. His upside may be lower now that he's coming off the bench, Lawson still carries usefulness in deeper formats and can justify a roster spot until his production takes a more significant hit over a multi-game stretch.