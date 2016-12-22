Kings' Ty Lawson: Paces bench with 19 points in win

Lawson accrued 19 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in a 94-93 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Lawson hasn't been much of a three-point threat since leaving the Nuggets after the 2014-15 season, but he seems to be settling in quite nicely as the backup to starting point guard Darren Collison in Sacramento. He's now turned in double-digit scoring in three consecutive games, averaging 15.0 points (on 60.7% shooting), 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 28.0 minutes per contest during that stretch. Still only 29 years old and only a couple years removed from being a must-start option in every fantasy format, it seems as though Lawson may still have something left in the tank. He might be worth a speculative pickup in deeper formats where available if Collison's ongoing slump lasts a little longer than anticipated.