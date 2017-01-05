Kings' Ty Lawson: Plays 29 minutes in return from one-game absence

Lawson (face) played 29 minutes and supplied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 29 minutes in a 107-102 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Lawson missed Tuesday's game against the Nuggets while he dealt with some lingering vision issues stemming from the sinus fracture he suffered Saturday against the Grizzlies, but he was cleared to return to action Wednesday and immediately reclaimed a sizable role off the bench. Prior to sustaining the facial injury, Lawson had averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes per game in his previous six contests, and his strong play in a reserve role looks like it will continue to keep him in a roughly even timeshare at point guard with starter Darren Collison.