Kings' Ty Lawson: Posts 17 points, six dimes in start Friday

Lawson started at point guard and put up 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in a 106-98 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Coach Dave Joerger elected to go with a two-point guard starting lineup, as Lawson slotted in alongside usual starter Darren Collison, who saw more of his responsibilities off the ball. The move proved beneficial to both players, who saw 30-plus minutes apiece and combined for 37 points. Though it didn't translate into a win for the Kings, it wouldn't be surprising if Joerger decided to stick with Lawson in a starting role in light of how well he's played of late. In his nine appearances since Dec. 18, Lawson is averaging 12.7 points (on 50.6% shooting from the field), 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.