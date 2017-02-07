Kings' Ty Lawson: Pours in team-high 22 points Monday

Lawson poured in a team-high 22 points (8-13 F, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), and added seven assists, four rebounds and one block over 35 minutes in Monday's 112-107 loss to the Bulls.

The veteran point guard was one of three players on the second unit to eclipse the 30-minute mark on the floor, and Lawson made the most of his opportunity by tallying his best point total of the season. It was his second game over the last three with double-digit scoring, and he's averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over three February contests. His production remains inconsistent overall, but he could be in for another game with extended run against the Celtics on Wednesday as part of the domino effect of DeMarcus Cousins' suspension for that contest.