Kings' Ty Lawson: Precautionary MRI on tap

Lawson will undergo a precautionary MRI on his left hamstring Thursday, James Ham of CSN California reports.

Lawson exited Wednesday's contest after just 14 minutes, posting six points (3-6 FG), four assists, two rebounds and an assist. The results of the MRI on Thursday should provide a clearer status for the veteran point guard heading into Friday's contest versus the Hawks, but the team will at least have the services of star big man DeMarcus Cousins (suspension) for the game. Should he miss the tile, Ben McLemore could see boosted minutes in his place.