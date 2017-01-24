Kings' Ty Lawson: Puts on productive bench performance versus Pistons

Lawson scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while handing out six assists, grabbing three rebounds and adding one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 109-104 victory over the Pistons.

Despite seeing his typical allotment of minutes, Lawson was a force off the bench, finishing tied for the team lead in assists and second in scoring. The diminutive guard has raised his game of late, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists over his last eight contests, and he could continue to shoulder a larger burden on the offensive end with Rudy Gay (Achilles) out for the rest of the season.