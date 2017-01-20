Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable for Friday vs. Grizzlies

Lawson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.

Lawson was held out of Wednesday's game against the Pacers with a sprained left ankle, but there is a chance he makes his return against Memphis. Lawson will likely go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but a return for Lawson would likely result in a reduced role for Garrett Temple, who played 29 minutes against Indiana.