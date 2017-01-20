Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable for Friday vs. Grizzlies
Lawson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.
Lawson was held out of Wednesday's game against the Pacers with a sprained left ankle, but there is a chance he makes his return against Memphis. Lawson will likely go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but a return for Lawson would likely result in a reduced role for Garrett Temple, who played 29 minutes against Indiana.
More News
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Pacers•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Pacers•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Paces bench with 17 points Friday•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Posts 17 points, six dimes in start Friday•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Kings' Ty Lawson: Plays 29 minutes in return from one-game absence•