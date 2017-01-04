Kings' Ty Lawson: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Heat

Lawson (face) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, James Ham of CSN Bay Area reports.

Lawson was a late scratch from Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, as he was suffering from blurred vision in his right eye due to a blood vessel issue. He's also dealt with some other sinus issues over the last few days, so it remains to be seen if he'll be able to give it a go on Tuesday. Look for Lawson to test everything out during pregame warmups, which means we likely won't get a final word on his availability until closer to tip-off. That said, if he's ultimately held out, Garrett Temple would likely settle in as Darren Collison's backup at point guard.

